Man denies murdering his uncle

A 38-year old man has appeared in court where he denied murdering his uncle in the remote Co Antrim home they shared.

Marek Marcin Sinko has been charged with murdering his 53-year-old uncle, Eugeniusz Sinko, at their Townhall Road home in Rasharkin in October 2017.

Originally from Poland, the defendant appeared at Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he was charged with murdering Mr Sinko between October 20 and 23, 2017. When the charge was put to the accused, he replied “not guilty.”

Defence barrister Richard Greene QC said there was work “that still needed to be done” regarding medical evidence and instructing forensic experts. These, he said, included psychological and psychiatric assessments of his client, which the barrister said “ought to be completed before December.”

The trial was listed to commence on December 2, is expected to last for one week, and will be held at Belfast Crown Court.

Sinko was released on continuing bail.