Man detained and weapons recovered in Co Down

A man has been arrested and a number of weapons seized following an overnight incident in Co Down.

Around 1.30am on Sunday (December 23) police received a report that a man with a firearm had been seen in Killinchy.

Local police and specialist armed response officers detained a 29-year-old man and recovered a range of weaponry, including knives.

Inspector Mark Stewart said: “At around 1.30am we received a report that a male carrying what was described as a firearm had been spotted in the area of New Line Crescent.

“Local officers, supported by Armed Response colleagues, responded and detained a male matching the description. A number of knives and a handgun, believed to be a blank firing pistol, were subsequently seized.”

Insp Stewart added: “The arrested male remains in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.”