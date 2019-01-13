Man detained by members of public after burglary

Members of the public helped detain a man following a burglary in Co Tyrone, police have said.

The incident happened in the St Mary’s Road area of Omagh on Saturday evening.

At around 5.30pm it was reported that neighbours had disturbed three males after they had been observed entering a house in the area.

A man was detained a short distance away by local people and subsequently arrested by police. A second man was arrested a short time later after he had been found hiding by a police dog.

Both men, aged 23 and 36, remain in police custody at this time. A silver Lexus car, VRM TEZ 8777, used by the suspects was also seized by police.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation or anyone who observed the silver Lexus car recently to contact detectives in Omagh on 101, quoting reference 775 12/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.