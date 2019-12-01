Man dies after alleged assault in rural town

A man has died following an alleged assault in Connemara.

Paramedics treated the victim, aged in his 60s, at a house in Ballinahown on Sunday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway but later died.

A man aged in his 70s was arrested and is detained at Galway Garda Station.

The scene was preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist requested.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results will determine the course of the investigation.

A Garda statement confirmed: "Shortly after 9am gardai were called to a house in Ballinahown, Connemara, where Ambulance Service personnel were treating a man in 60s following an alleged assault.

"The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away."