Man dies after mass street brawl

A man has died after a mass street brawl which started in a Londonderry pub, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a number of assaults in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “A number of incidents took place in this area between 1.15 – 1.45am. After a scuffle inside licensed premises on Beechwood Avenue, those involved were moved outside where the altercation continued.

“This was an ongoing fight involving up to 10 people and although initially it broke up outside the pub, it then flared up again just down the street outside a fast food outlet.

“Although one man - who we believe may have been involved - died later in the day, his death is not being directly linked to an assault at this time and the post mortem examination is continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything in the early hours of Sunday morning that might help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101.”

It is understood the man died in the Clon Elagh area, and was reported to police on Sunday afternoon.