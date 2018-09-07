Man dies after two car collision

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision at Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

The 55-year-old van driver was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries after the collision with a black Mazda at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

However, he died in hospital today.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda, suffered serious injuries. The driver of her car, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene and was later arrested.

He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and is due to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am on Saturday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.