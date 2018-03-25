Man dies and woman critical after crash

Police can confirm a 22-year-old man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin this morning, Sunday 25 March.

Inspector Pete Duncan said: “The collision, which involved a black coloured Peugeot 207, was reported to police just before 7:20am on the Nutts Corner Road.

“The male front seat passenger, who is from the Belfast area, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the collision.

“The female driver, aged 21 and who is from the Crumlin area, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.”

The Nutts Corner Road was closed for a period of time, but has since re-opened.

Inspector Duncan appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Nutts Corner Road around this time, or drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, and to contact police in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 372 of 25/03/18 if they can help the investigation.