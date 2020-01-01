Man dies in first fatal road collision of 2020

A 19-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 01 January.

He was the driver of a red Audi car that was involved in a collision with a grey Audi car shortly after 2.30am.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys who were passengers in her car were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moneysharvan Road early this morning and who saw either of the cars prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Magherafelt or the Collision Investigation Unit. Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.

The Moneysharvan Road remains closed this morning while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.

Officers can be contacted on tel 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20.

A Fermanagh woman who died following a collision in Irvinestown on Tuesday morning was the 55th person to die on Northern Ireland’s road in 2019.

Elaine Patricia McGarrity, 54, was on foot in the Brownshill Link Road area around 9am when she was stuck by a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

The 22-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Brownshill Link Road and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with police inquiries, to contact officers at Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 321 31/12/19.