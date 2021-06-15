Man dragged ex-partner to the ground and punched her about head after cocaine binge

Pacemaker Press 22/5/2013 Belfast High Court Building in Belfast City centre Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Ross Johnston was also made subject to a restraining order aimed at protecting the victim from any harassment.

The 30-year-old, of Joanmount Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Johnston attacked the woman during an argument at her home in the early hours of January 31 this year.

Prosecutors said he grabbed her by the throat and inflicted a blow to the head.

He then dragged her down and hit her multiple times.

According to a Crown lawyer Johnston fell asleep on the sofa following the assault.

Defence barrister Eoin Macdonald told the court his client has no previous criminal record, but is dealing with addiction issues.

“He’s extremely remorseful for this incident, it has blown up his life and he’s no longer with this partner,” counsel said.

Citing the circumstances, Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall stressed that a young child was asleep in the house while the attack was being carried out.

She said: “This was completely out of order, and came about as a result of prolonged alcohol and cocaine use.”

Judge Marshall agreed to impose 18 months probation and a restraining order for the same period.