Man due in court after anti-UDA operation

A man in his 30s is due in court tomorrow to face a number of charges relating to drugs and membership of a proscribed organisation.

Police say the charges relate to an arrest on Monday following an operation in the Bangor and Newtownards areas against the criminal activities of the West Belfast UDA.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 33 year old man with membership of a proscribed organisation, being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of Class A and B drugs.

“He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

The spokesperson added: As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”