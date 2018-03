A man is due in court today over possession of a suspected Class A drug.

He was arrested by police at Magilligan prison yesterday.

PSNI North Coast stated: “Before visiting his friends he was found to be in possession of approximately 200g of a suspect class A controlled drug.

“If you know anything about drugs in your area and would like to put the dealers out of business call us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”