Man due in court after Saintfield stabbings

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in court today after four people were stabbed at the weekend in the Queen’s Park area of Saintfield, Co Down.

The PSNI said that shortly before 4pm on Sunday, a man attacked several people at a house with a knife, causing injuries to three men and a woman.

A police spokesperson said this morning: “Detectives in Newry have charged a 46 year old male with four counts of attempted murder, possessing article with blade or point in a public place, possession of an offence weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft, two counts of criminal damage and no driving licence.”

The spokesperson added: “He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning, Tuesday March 13.”