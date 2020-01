Detectives investigating a stabbing in a house in Talbot Street in Newry on Friday have charged a 35-year-old man with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

It is understood the victim was stabbed in the leg and received hospital treatment.

A 22-year-old man who had also been arrested has been released unconditionally.