Man due in court after woman killed in stolen car pursuit

A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was struck by a stolen car, police said.

Police had been pursuing a vehicle before the incident on Ballysillan Road, Belfast, on Thursday morning.

The charged man is due before magistrates in the city on Friday morning.

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is investigating the circumstances behind the collision.

A spokesman said: “The PSNI informed us that its officers had been involved in a pursuit of a vehicle involved in the collision. A stinger device is also believed to have been used by police.

“We are now investigating the actions taken by police in the period prior to the collision. Our investigators have been at scene and are continuing to make inquiries.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express our sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who died.”