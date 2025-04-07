Man due in court charged after a serious assault in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast yesterday, Sunday 6th April, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 45, has been charged with wounding with intent.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Monday 7th April and as usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

arrested man