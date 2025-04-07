Man due in court charged after a serious assault in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault which occurred in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast yesterday, Sunday 6th April, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 45, has been charged with wounding with intent.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Monday 7th April and as usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

arrested manarrested man
arrested man

Enquires into the incident are ongoing, and detectives would continue to appeal for anyone with any information which might assist them to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 79 of 06/04/2025.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice