Man due in court charged after a serious assault in the Paxton Street area of east Belfast
The man, aged 45, has been charged with wounding with intent.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Monday 7th April and as usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Enquires into the incident are ongoing, and detectives would continue to appeal for anyone with any information which might assist them to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 79 of 06/04/2025.