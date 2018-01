Police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder following the death of Robert Flowerday in Crumlin on Sunday.

The 64-year-old former Antrim Grammar School teacher was discovered dead at his Mill Road home a number of hours after he had attended church.

Hundreds of shocked villagers attended a candlelit vigil in his memory on Tuesday night.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before Ballymena magistrates on Wednesday morning.