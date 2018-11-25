Man due in court for murder bid

A 51-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent after an incident in Co Armagh on Saturday.

The 51-year-old man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court today. The charge is in relation to an incident in the Brookhill Crescent area of Armagh on Saturday.

Police said it was reported that a man, also aged in his 50s, had sustained an injury to his neck in the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”