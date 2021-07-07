Man due in court on alleged drugs and firearms offences in Newtownabbey
Police in Newtownabbey have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of drugs and firearms offences.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 7:01 pm
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).
It follows the seizure of suspected Class A drugs after the search of a vehicle in Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday) evening and the recovery of two firearms during a follow up search in Newtownabbey.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.