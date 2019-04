Detectives have charged a 28-year-old man with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

The charge is in relation to an incident at the Strabane Old Road area of the city on Thursday. A 22-year-old woman also arrested by detectives investigating the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.