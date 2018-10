A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident on Sunday, October 14 during which a woman was attacked in the Coolcullen Meadow area of Enniskillen.

The man is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court this morning (October 16).

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.