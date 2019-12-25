Man due in court on Boxing Day charged with two murders in north Belfast

Detectives have charged a 35-year-old male with two counts of murder following the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a north Belfast flat on Monday.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday December 26, the PSNI said.

Police have named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area.

Local sources said it is understood they suffered stab wounds.

Several nearby homes were evacuated throughout the major police operation in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “At around 12.55pm [on Monday] afternoon police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of Frances and Joseph had been discovered in a flat in the area. While post mortem examinations have not yet taken place I am treating their deaths as murder.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support while the investigation into this tragic incident continues. The information they have provided to my detectives to date has been invaluable however we still need people to get in touch and tell us what they know and I want to make a number of specific appeals in a bid to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened.”

It is thought that some sort of altercation took place in the flat.

Inspector Montgomery said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you hear anything or did you see anyone leaving the flats yesterday morning?

“I also want to locate a bag of blood soaked clothing that I believe was discarded in the local area. The bag is described as being a white carrier type bag with orange lettering on it. If you see a bag matching this description please do not touch it and contact police immediately.

“No matter how insignificant you think the information you have is, please contact us. Your information could be key to our investigation.”