Man due in court on child sex offence charges

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with three counts of sexual communication with a child and four counts of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He is also charged with three counts of an adult causing a child to watch a sexual act, three counts of an adult inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and inciting, three counts of taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images of a child and possession of indecent images of a child for the purpose of distribution.

The charges relate to the arrest of a man yesterday (Thursday 13th December) for the sending and receiving or indecent images.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.