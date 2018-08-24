Man due in court on drugs charges

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court in Belfast later today charged with a number of drugs offences.

The charges include conspiracy to possess a controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

It’s understood the charges relate to an operation conducted by detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch yesterday.

Cannabis plants, a large quantity of suspected benzocaine and other drugs paraphernalia were seized during planned searches in north Belfast.