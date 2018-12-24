Man due in court on firearms charge after early-morning incident

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place following an incident in Co Down in the early hours of Sunday.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 24 December.

A police spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The PSNI said on Sunday that local officers, supported by Armed Response colleagues, responded to a report of a male carrying carrying “what was described as a firearm”.

A number of knives and a handgun were seized.