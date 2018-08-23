Man due in court on firearms charges

A man is due to appear in court in Belfast later today on a number of firearms charges.

The 32-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is further charged with two counts of possession of a prohibitive weapon, namely a stun gun and pepper spray.

The man was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in the Hannahstown area on August 21.

It’s believed the firearms and other items were seized during a follow-up search operation in west Belfast.

All the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.