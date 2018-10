A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday) on drugs charges.

The charges relate to possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

It is understood the charges are in connection with the arrest of a male and seizure of suspected heroin by officers from PSNI’s Tactical Support Group in Belfast city centre yesterday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.