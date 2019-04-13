Man due to appear in court on terror-related charges

A man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court today (Saturday) after being charged with a number of terror-related offences.

The 52-year-old has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists and possessing information likely to be of use to terrorists.

He is further charged with possession a firearm, and with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It is understood the charges are in connection with the search of a vehicle in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast on Thursday last, and a follow up search in the Lagmore area.

As is normal, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.