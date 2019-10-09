Man escapes injury after arson attack

A man in his 30s has been left “badly shaken” after an arson attack at his home.

The incident was reported to police during the early hours of Monday.

It happened in Londodnerry, in Clon Elagh in the cityside area.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Shortly after 5.30am we received a report of a fire at a property in the Clon Elagh area. Damage was caused to the a door at the house.

“A man, aged in his thirties, was in the property at the time. While he was physically uninjured, he has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“Police attended the scene along with the NIFRS, who have ruled the blaze to be deliberate and so we are treating this as arson.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 of 07/10/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”