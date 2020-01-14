Man facing rape and sex abuse charges

A 49-year-old man is being prosecuted for an alleged campaign of child rape and sexual abuse, it has emerged.

He is also accused of voyeurism offences against 10 other suspected victims over a period spanning more than a decade.

The defendant, who cannot be named, faces a total of 81 charges in two separate cases.

He was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a preliminary enquiry into the evidence against him.

But the man was not brought into the dock because his lawyers said they required more time to examine the papers.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to a one-week adjournment in the case.

In one case the defendant is charged with nine counts of raping a child under 13, and a further four attempted rapes.

He also faces a further 12 counts of sexually assaulting the same girl, multiple offences of making an indecent photograph of a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

All of those allegations relate to dates between June 2015 and February 2019.

Separate proceedings involve nine charges of sexual assault against other complainants.

He is also accused of observing 10 different females in private acts for the purposes of his sexual gratification on dates from February 2008 to February 2019.

No further details about either case were disclosed during the brief hearing in court.

The defendant is expected to remain in custody until his rescheduled preliminary enquiry.

Mrs Bagnall confirmed: “He needs to be produced (on that date).”