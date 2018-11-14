Man falls from 15 seat bike in city centre

Paramedics rushed to the scene after a man fell from a 15-seat-bike in Belfast city centre tonight.

It is understood that the man fell from the vehicle, a bike-cum-bar, which seats over a dozen people who are served drinks as they pedal around the city.

After he fell a bystander ran into a nearby hotel to borrow a defibrillator as there were concerns the man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Other bystanders performed CPR, reporting that he was still breathing when paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

The PSNI said they received a report that a man had been involved in “a fall from a moving vehicle” in Belfast city centre around 6.15pm on tonight.

Police said the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended and took him to hospital for treatment, but that his condition was not known.

The NIAS said it was called at around 6.20pm to a report that a man had “fallen off a bike” in the Amelia Street area. An ambulance took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital where it is understood he was still being treated tonight.