Man fined for taxi touting

James Beckett (59) of Ferndale Park, Newtownabbey, was convicted on February 27 at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for taxi touting.

On June 13 2017, a plain clothed Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Enforcement Officer was on duty at Botanic Avenue, Belfast, when he was solicited by the defendant and offered a taxi.

The defendant, who was loitering with his taxi close to Botanic Train Station, then accepted a taxi booking and marshalled the officer to another taxi that was standing and plying for hire contrary to licensing restrictions.

Both offending drivers were subsequently interviewed and offered Graduated Fixed Penalties, however the defendant elected to contest the matter before the court.

Mr Beckett was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 Offender Levy.