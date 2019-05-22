Man found beside burning car with gunshot wounds near Belfast-Dublin road

Police in the Republic of Ireland are investigating a fatal shooting in Co Dublin.

A man was found dead beside a burning car in Balbriggan on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at Rowans Little, Walshstown, at around 11.20pm.

Gardai were alerted to the car on fire and when they attended the scene they found the man beside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The body remained at the scene early on Wednesday morning.

The area was sealed off pending an examination by forensic investigators.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.