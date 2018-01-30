Man found guilty murdering Tyrone dissident Michael Barr

A man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a Co Tyrone dissident republican as part of a bitter gangland feud.

Eamonn Cumberton, 30, of Mountjoy Street in Dublin, became the first person to be convicted of a murder linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud, which has so far claimed 14 lives.

He had denied the murder of Strabane man Michael Barr, who was shot dead in the Sunset House pub in Dublin on April 25, 2016.

Mr Barr was standing at the counter of the bar when two masked men entered the pub and one of them shot him seven times.

Cumberton’s DNA was found on a baseball cap and a rubber Freddie Krueger mask used in the murder that were found in a partially burned-out getaway car.

The Special Criminal Court in Dublin was satisfied that this, along with other evidence, proved he was one of the gunmen involved in the killing.

Mr Justice Hunt said the court was satisfied that there was “no basis to conclude his DNA was present in car for some innocent reason”.

Cumberton was sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Barr, 35, who was known to Irish police for involvement with dissident republicanism, was the fourth victim of an ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.