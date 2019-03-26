Man had glasses smashed in row over blocked driveway

A Belfast man who attacked a neighbour and smashed his glasses in a row over a blocked driveway has been given 175 hours community service.

Scot Combe was also fined £650 and disqualified from driving for three years after twice being caught over the alcohol limit.

The 44-year-old, of Glenallen Street, became violent during an encounter on December 9 last year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the victim approached him about being blocked in by his Land Rover.

A prosecution lawyer said Combe responded to being asked to move the vehicle by verbally abusing the man and punching him in the face.

The neighbour sustained cuts and bruising, as well as having his glasses smashed.

His partner was also grabbed before she ran to the house to contact police, the court heard.

Combe was arrested and charged with two counts of common assault, criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.

He told police he could not remember any physical altercation.

In a separate incident he was detained again for drink driving on February 11 this year.

Staff at Argos in the Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast alerted police when he drove off after being in the store slurring his speech, according to the prosecution.

Defence solicitor Hamill Clawson told the court the assault occurred during an ongoing dispute.

He said the first incident had put Combe’s job in jeopardy and caused strain with his wife.

In an attempt to “sweeten the home” his client had decided to buy her a new cooker.

Combe had been waiting at home for the appliance to be delivered, only getting into his car and driving over to Connswater when it failed to arrive.

Imposing community service, District Judge Fiona Bagnall described the assault as a “bad incident”.

She also ordered Combe to pay £90 compensation for the victim’s glasses.