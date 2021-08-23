Man held after Belfast homes smashed up with hammers in ‘race attacks’

The first attack was at 7pm in Ainsworth Avenue on July 31; windows were smashed, and a hammer was recovered.

The second was in nearby Woodvale Avenue on August 11.

At approximately 9.55pm that night up to nine masked men entered the property armed with hammers and smashed the place up.

A man stands outside a smashed-up house in Woodvale Avenue

No-one was present at the time.

Both homes are in the loyalist-dominated Woodvale / upper Shankill district of the city.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “These disgraceful attacks resulted in significant damage to two properties and, moreover, distress to the families affected, with young children having to leave their homes.

“Both incidents are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.

“We have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, intimidation, criminal damage and threats to cause criminal damage.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries continue, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 31/07/21.”

