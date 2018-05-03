Man ‘held prisoner and attacked’ at house party

A man was allegedly imprisoned and subjected to an unprovoked attack at a house party in Belfast, a court has heard.

Police claimed several men inflicted a “prolonged, sustained” assault before he could leave.

One of those accused of targeting him at an undisclosed address last November was refused bail amid concerns for the public.

Christopher Valliday, 25, of Ross Road in the city, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Opposing his bid to get out of custody, a detective constable said there was a risk of further offences due to the nature of the alleged offences.

She claimed: “The victim was not previously known to the suspect.

“This was an unprovoked attack where the victim was subjected to a prolonged, sustained attack and was not able to leave the property by several males.”

Defence counsel Luke Curran confirmed Valliday “strenuously” denies the charges.

He told the court his client had gone to sleep in the house during a party where others were taking drugs and alcohol.

Denying bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall held: “As far as I’m concerned there’s a risk to the public given the circumstances.”

She remanded Valliday in custody to appear again by video-link on May 31.