Man hospitalised after motorbike crashes into field

A motorcyclist has been treated in hospital after his bike left the road and crashed into a field in Co Antrim.

The incident happened around 10.10am on Saturday the Loughareena Road in Cushendall, near the Cushleake Road junction. Police only released details of the collision this morning.

The male rider of the green coloured Kawazaki was taken to hospital following the collision and was treated for a number of injuries, including a broken collarbone.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would be keen to speak with the driver of a white or silver Ford Transit van, which is believed to have been in the area at the time. Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 487 29/09/18.