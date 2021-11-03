Man hospitalised and others arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after incident in NI town

In a statement the PSNI say that around 6pm police received a report of a number of men fighting in the area.

Four men were arrested, two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Meanwhile a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while another man, also in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing offensive weapon in public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “All four men remain in custody at this time.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.

“Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this altercation, can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1524 of 02/11/21.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.