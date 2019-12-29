Man hospitalised with head and facial injuries – PSNI make appeal

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man in west Belfast during the early hours of today, Sunday December 29, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “We received a report just after 6am that a man had been assaulted during an incident in the Glenbawn Avenue area.

“Police responded to the call with officers attending a property in the area where they located a man who had sustained head and facial injuries.

“NIAS also attended the address and transferred the victim, aged in his twenties, to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Our investigation to establish what happened, where and how the victim was injured is under way, and I want to make a number of appeals this morning.

“Were you in the Glenbawn Avenue area during the early hours of today, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us? Did you see what happened? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time? “If you have any information which can help our investigation, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 432 of 29/12/19.”

Alternatively, police note that information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.