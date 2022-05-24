Man in 30s shot in north Belfast by masked man

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "It was reported shortly before 12:20am that a man, aged in his thirties, had been shot in the back in the Westland Way area.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"A suspect, described as slim and dressed all in dark clothing with a mask on and a hood drawn tight over his face, is believed to have fled the area on foot in the direction of Westland Road.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 22 of 24/5/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

