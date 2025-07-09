Man in 40s arrested in Keady area as police recovered and made safe an improvised explosion device

Detectives have arrested a man in his 40s on Wednesday 9th July, following a house search in Keady in which police recovered and made safe an improvised explosion device.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to make explosives in suspicious circumstances, was arrested in the Armagh area.

He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Officers carried out a search at a property in the Tassagh Road area in support of an investigation by An Garda Síochána in Monaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Security alert

Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between the search and a security alert which occurred at the Ballyards Road area of Milford in Armagh on Tuesday 1st July.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána.

"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25.