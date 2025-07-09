Man in 40s arrested in Keady area as police recovered and made safe an improvised explosion device
The man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to make explosives in suspicious circumstances, was arrested in the Armagh area.
He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
Officers carried out a search at a property in the Tassagh Road area in support of an investigation by An Garda Síochána in Monaghan.
Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between the search and a security alert which occurred at the Ballyards Road area of Milford in Armagh on Tuesday 1st July.
Detective Inspector Winters said: “Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation, as we work closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána.
"We would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 07/07/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”