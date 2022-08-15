Man in 80s assaulted and robbed exiting Lisburn train - 'large sum of cash' stolen and phone - victim left 'badly shaken'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Sunday, 14th August.

In a statement the PSNI say as a result of the assault, a large sum of cash was taken from the victim’s wallet.

And it appears that the victim’s phone may also have been stolen from his pocket, whilst on the train.

Derriaghy Halt - Google mas

The PSNI add that the victim was leftt badly shaken.

Following the incident the PSNI arrested a male in his 50s on suspicion of robbery and he remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Moore said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on the 4.10pm train from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Derriaghy, or in the vicinity of Derriaghy Halt around 4.25pm.

"Did you notice anything suspicious on the train, or upon exiting the train?”

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw two males travelling on the train together, one was described as wearing a pink coloured tracksuit with short hair and in his 30s.

If you were either on the train or in the station between the above times and witnessed an incident or saw any suspicious activity, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1566 14/08/22.”