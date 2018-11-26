Man in 80s tied up during aggravated burglary

A man in his 80s has been left extremely shaken after being tied up and robbed by masked men.

The pensioner was in his home on Portadown’s Derrylettiff Road with his vulnerable daughter when the incident took place around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Police

Detectives said three men entered the property and, after restraining the elderly householder, disabled two phone before ransacking a number of room.

The gang subsequently made off with a sum of cash leaving the man and his daughter shaken but otherwise unhurt.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Joanne Jackson said: “This despicable crime has left an older man and his daughter extremely shaken and we are appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us.

“Witnesses can call 101, quoting reference 1226 25/11/18.”