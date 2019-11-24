Man in a 'critical' condition after being found on a Cookstown footpath

A man is in a critical condition after being found with head injuries in Cookstown in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: "Shortly after 2am police received a report of a man who was lying on the footpath, where Chapel Street meets Loy Street, and had sustained a head injury.

"Police attended the scene, and officers administered advance first aid prior to the arrival of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who subsequently transferred the man to hospital.

"The man, aged in his twenties, remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable at this time.

"We have arrested a man, aged in his thirties, as part of our investigation and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

"Our officers remain on scene this morning carrying out their enquiries as we work to establish exactly how the victim was injured.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen the victim prior to when he was discovered injured.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on Chapel Street prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may captured what occurred on their dashcam to get in touch with us.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 24/11/19. It could help us establish exactly what happened to this young man."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.