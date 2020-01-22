Man in court after firearms seized in Carrickfergus

A 32-year-old man has been charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court this morning following a police operation in Carrickfergus.

The charges include six counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent.



It comes after the recovery of suspected firearms, imitation firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a proactive policing operation in Carrickfergus yesterday (Tuesday, January 21).

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly before 11:30am, officers conducted a proactive policing operation search at a flat in the central Carrickfergus area. The suspected firearms, imitation firearms and ammunition were seized.

“The seizure of these firearms and other items demonstrates our commitment to removing harm from our community and I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminality to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.