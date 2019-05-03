Man in court over £60k Nutts Corner ATM theft

A man was remanded in custody today charged with the theft of a Co Antrim cash machine containing nearly £60,000.

David McClurkin, 23, is accused of being part of a team who used a digger to wrench the ATM from a shop wall at Tully Road, Nutts Corner.

Thieves struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the service station.

The theft was the latest in a wider spate of attacks on ATM machines across Northern Ireland - 15 have been stolen so far this year.

McClurkin, of Craighill in Antrim, is the third man to be charged in connection with the Nutts Corner raid.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing an Ulster Bank machine valued at £16,000, and more than £59,000 in cash it contained.

He also faces further counts of criminal damage to the Costcutter premises at the scene and arson to the digger used in the crime.

Handcuffed and wearing a navy polo shirt, McClurkin spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden confirmed his client was not seeking release at this stage.

The lawyer said: “Mr McClurkin strenuously denies the allegations, but we are not in a position to apply for bail.”

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded the accused in custody to appear again by video-link at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on May 28.