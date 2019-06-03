Man in court over alleged samurai sword incident

A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court this morning following an incident at Glynn Road, in Larne, on Sunday.

He has been charged with common assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and theft.

The charges relate to an altercation at Glynn Road yesterday allegedly involving a samurai sword.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs and using a motor vehicle without insurance has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.