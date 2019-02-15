Man in court over death of former NI woman Lesley Bello-Hernandez

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a woman from Co Londonderry, who died after being struck by a moped that had been involved in a police pursuit.

Lesley Bello Hernandez was walking along Arbury Road in Cambridge when the collision occurred shortly after 2pm on Wednesday.

She was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

It has emerged that police attempted to stop the moped shortly before the crash took place, according to a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The 67-year-old, who lived in the Ashvale area of Cambridge, is understood to have been from the Coleraine area originally and a former pupil of Coleraine High School.

According to reports, he had been a French teacher at Witchford Village College, near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured.

Jack O’Donnell, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The case is to be heard again on March 15 at Cambridge Crown Court.

Ms Bello-Hernandez devastated family have described her as “a bright soul and the light of our lives”.

In a statement, her son Jamie said: “I think our family would agree, she was an extremely loving and kind sister, mother and grandmother.

“She always did more than she needed for the family. There are no words, just heartbreak right now.

“We will not comment on the details of the terrible circumstances surrounding her death and request privacy during this difficult time.”

Many have also paid tribute to Ms Bello-Hernadez on social media, with one person stating on Facebook: “Absolutely devastating. An extremely lovely lady who was a good friend to my family for a long time. Our love goes out to her family.”