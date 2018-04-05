Man in court over multiple burglary and other charges

A 34-year old man was remanded in custody today (Thursday) after appearing in court on 15 offences, including multiple burglaries.

Colin Rockett — who stood in the dock of Belfast Magistrate’s Court with a bruised and swollen left eye — was arrested in the north of the city following reports of a number of burglaries in the Shankill area on Tuesday.

From Ainsworth Parade, the unemployed man has been charged with a range of offences, including five burglaries, one attempted burglary and several thefts.

He also faces a number of motoring offences including driving whilst disqualified, as well as possession of an offensive weapon, namely a telescopic baton, at McCandless Street.

A police officer from the PSNI told the court she believed she could connect Rockett to all the charges.

No application was made for bail, and Rockett was remanded back into custody by District Judge Liam McStay. He will appear at the same court, via video link, on May 3rd.