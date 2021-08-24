Man in his 80s held as village blaze dubbed ‘arson with intent to endanger life’

Detectives have arrested a man, aged in his 80s, following a report of an incident at a house in Annalong in Co Down.

The village is on the south-east coast, beside the Mourne Mountains.

Police received a report about the fire just after 9pm on Saturday night, August 21, but police have just today revealed the fact.

The PSNI

They were told a man had set fire to a property in the Glassdrumman Road area of the village.

The PSNI said: “He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

“A man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Glassdrumman Road area around the time, or who may have any information that could assist our enquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1877 of 21/08/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

